March 10, 2017 20:47

19:52 10 March 2017

Japan to end SDF's S. Sudan mission in May

TOKYO, March 10, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday the Japanese government will end the Self-Defense Forces' participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan at the end of May.

"As South Sudan enters a new phase of nation-building, we have judged that we are able to put an end to construction efforts in which the SDF is engaged in Juba," Abe told reporters, referring to the capital where the Ground Self-Defense Force troops are deployed.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stressed at a news conference shortly afterward that the withdrawal is not due to a deterioration in security in the area where the troops are working.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

