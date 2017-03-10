Soccer: Kawasaki edge 10-man Kashiwa to maintain unbeaten start

Kawasaki Frontale preserved their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 win at home to 10-man Kashiwa Reysol in the J-League first division on Friday night.

Two goals late in the first half from Shogo Taniguchi and last season's J-League Player of the Year Kengo Nakamura put Frontale in control on a cold night at Todoroki Stadium.

Kosuke Taketomi replied for Reysol but the visitors were unable to make any further inroads after they had Yuta Nakayama sent off midway through the second period.

Kawasaki improved to seven points from three games, while Reysol have three. Kashima Antlers (6), meanwhile, ended Yokohama F Marinos' (6) perfect start to the campaign, Yuma Suzuki scoring with a late header to give the champions a 1-0 home win.

Kawasaki made a bright start, Nakamura unleashing a low drive from the edge of the box that Kashiwa goalkeeper Kosuke Nakamura did well to turn around the post with less than two minutes gone.

Jung Sung Ryong pulled off an even better save at the other end, keeping out Taketomi's header from point blank range following a cross from the right by Junya Ito.

But it was Kawasaki that would break the deadlock three minutes before the interval, Kengo Nakamura swinging in a corner for Taniguchi to glance into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Nakamura then doubled the home side's lead with a second in the first minute of stoppage, sweeping home a simple finish after being teed up by Hiroyuki Abe.

Abe squandered a great chance to make it 3-0 from Nakamura's pass when he blazed over after Kosuke Nakamura had saved his initial effort 10 minutes into the second period.

Kashiwa made Abe pay for that miss by reducing the arrears on the hour mark. Cristiano saw his long-range free kick pushed behind by Jung, but the Brazilian midfielder whipped in the resultant corner and Taketomi rose above his marker to power home.

Kashiwa's hopes of pulling themselves level suffered a major blow, however, as Nakayama was handed a straight red card for bundling over Kengo Nakamura as he raced through on goal with 20 minutes left.

The match was preceded by a moment's silence observed in memory of the thousands of victims that lost their lives in the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that ravaged the country's northeastern region.

==Kyodo