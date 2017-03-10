Close

March 10, 2017 23:49

22:34 10 March 2017

Japan to end SDF's S. Sudan mission in May

By Sophie Jackman
TOKYO, March 10, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday the Japanese government will end the Self-Defense Forces' participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan at the end of May.

The move comes just four months after the government decided to assign SDF personnel deployed on the mission the additional role -- under contentious new security legislation -- of coming to the aid of U.N. personnel and others in the event of an attack.

Despite recent concerns that the security environment in South Sudan is deteriorating, Abe and other officials insisted Friday the troops are being withdrawn because their help in building infrastructure is no longer necessary.

