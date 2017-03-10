Close

Kyodo News

March 10, 2017 23:49

22:46 10 March 2017

Slain N. Korean man confirmed to be Kim Jong Nam: Malaysia police

By Miya Tanaka
KUALA LUMPUR, March 10, Kyodo

Malaysian police said Friday that the man murdered with a highly toxic nerve agent at a local airport last month has been confirmed to be the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in the latest assertion over the victim's disputed identity.

Malaysian authorities have sought DNA samples from Kim Jong Nam's family members to help them conclusively identify the man, who was traveling on a diplomatic passport bearing the name Kim Chol when he died.

Without revealing how the identity was confirmed, citing "security" reasons, national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told a press conference, "We've now established that the body known as Kim Chol is Kim Jong Nam."

  • N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
