Kyodo News

March 10, 2017 23:49

23:17 10 March 2017

U.S. Feb. nonfarm jobs up 235,000, jobless rate down to 4.7%

WASHINGTON, March 10, Kyodo

The U.S. economy created a larger-than-expected 235,000 nonfarm jobs in February, the Labor Department said Friday, making it almost certain the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.7 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from January, the department said.

The number of newly created jobs beat the average market forecast of some 190,000.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

