23:39 10 March 2017
Park ousted as S. Korea's president, election to be held by May
SEOUL, March 10, Kyodo
South Korea's Constitutional Court on Friday upheld parliament's impeachment of Park Geun Hye as president over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal, permanently removing her from office and leaving her open to potential criminal prosecution.
Following the ruling, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn, who has been acting president since last December when Park's powers were suspended by the National Assembly, ordered his Cabinet to speed up preparations for a presidential election to be held within 60 days.
All eight of the court's judges unanimously voted to uphold the opposition-controlled assembly's impeachment motion, making 65-year-old Park, who became South Korea's first female president in 2013, its first to be ejected by constitutional means.
