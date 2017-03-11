Close

March 11, 2017 1:20

00:10 11 March 2017

Baseball: Despaigne grand slam sends Cuba to WBC 2nd round

By Morichika Nakamoto
TOKYO, March 11, Kyodo

Alfredo Despaigne hit a fifth-inning grand slam to give Cuba a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Australia in Pool B of the World Baseball Classic on Friday, propelling his team to the second round of the tournament.

Two-time champion Japan beat bottom-placed China 7-1 in a dead rubber later in the day at Tokyo Dome, posting a perfect record in the tournament's first round for the first time in its fourth edition.

Cuba will join Japan in the second-round Group E starting here on Sunday, alongside Israel and the Netherlands -- the top two teams from Pool A that played in Seoul through Thursday.

