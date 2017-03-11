Close

Kyodo News

March 11, 2017 5:07

03:19 11 March 2017

U.N. grateful for Tokyo's support in S. Sudan: Japan envoy

NEW YORK, March 10, Kyodo

The United Nations has expressed its appreciation for Japan's contribution to maintaining peace in South Sudan, Tokyo's U.N. Ambassador Koro Bessho said Friday.

Herve Ladsous, U.N. undersecretary general for peacekeeping operations, expressed the sentiment when Bessho informed him of Japan's decision to end the Self-Defense Forces' participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan at the end of May, the envoy told reporters.

"He is grateful to a good job that has been done by the Self-Defense Forces engineers and also that he certainly understands the decision and respects the decision by the Japanese government," Bessho added.

Japan has deployed civil engineering corps personnel since 2012 as part of the U.N. Mission in South Sudan or UNMISS, despite concern about security in the country.

==Kyodo

