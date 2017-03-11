Close

Kyodo News

March 11, 2017 14:38

13:50 11 March 2017

Some Congress members support TPP trade deal without U.S.: Amari

WASHINGTON, March 10, Kyodo

A number of American lawmakers have backed the idea of implementing a Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement even without the United States, a Japanese parliamentarian said Friday.

Former Cabinet member Akira Amari, who led Japan's negotiation of the trade deal, told reporters of the view held by Congress members following a series of meetings in Washington involving a six-member nonpartisan parliamentary delegation from Japan and U.S. legislators.

But Amari did not specify who backed the idea among the American lawmakers at the meetings, including House of Representative member Joaquin Castro, co-head of the congressional U.S.-Japan Caucus.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News.

