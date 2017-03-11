Close

March 11, 2017 19:35

19:09 11 March 2017

Many still struggling 6 years after quake, nuclear disasters

TOKYO, March 11, Kyodo

Survivors pledged to reconstruct their hometowns Saturday on the sixth anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disasters in northeastern Japan, with many still struggling to rebuild their lives.

"I never imagined I would be living in temporary housing for six years," said Hirotoshi Masukura, a 61-year-old evacuee from an off-limits area near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, where radioactive decontamination work could take decades.

Although the evacuation order will be lifted in part of his hometown of Namie in Fukushima Prefecture at the end of this month, Masukura has decided not to return due to illness.

