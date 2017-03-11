Ex-PM Koizumi repeats call for "zero nuclear power plants"

Former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi on Saturday repeated his call for Japan's complete departure from nuclear energy as the country marked the sixth anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

"Nuclear power plants will become a negative legacy for future generations," Koizumi said at an event organized by a civic group in Sapporo.

The group is seeking the decommissioning of nuclear reactors at Hokkaido Electric Power Co.'s Tomari power station on Japan's northernmost main island.