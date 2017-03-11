Close

Kyodo News

March 11, 2017 21:10

20:43 11 March 2017

Antinuclear marches held in Taiwan to mark Fukushima anniversary

By Ko Shu-ling
TAIPEI, March 11, Kyodo

Antinuclear groups held marches across Taiwan on Saturday to mark the sixth anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in northeastern Japan.

Since the tsunami-triggered accident, antinuclear power groups have been organizing island-wide protests or marches in March to call for an end to the use of nuclear power.

Saturday's marches were held in Taipei in northern Taiwan, Kaohsiung in the south, and Taitung on the east coast.

