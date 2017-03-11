Antinuclear marches held in Taiwan to mark Fukushima anniversary

Antinuclear groups held marches across Taiwan on Saturday to mark the sixth anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in northeastern Japan.

Since the tsunami-triggered accident, antinuclear power groups have been organizing island-wide protests or marches in March to call for an end to the use of nuclear power.

Saturday's marches were held in Taipei in northern Taiwan, Kaohsiung in the south, and Taitung on the east coast.