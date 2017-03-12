Japan to offer $6 million aid to help S. Sudan fight famine

Japan will offer $6 million in aid to South Sudan to help the war-torn African country fight famine, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida indicated Sunday.

Kishida revealed the planned aid for South Sudan, where Japan will end its Self-Defense Forces' participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission at the end of May, when speaking to reporters in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan.

The Japanese government is expected to formally announce the aid in the coming days.