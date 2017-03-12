Close

Kyodo News

March 12, 2017 17:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:39 12 March 2017

Japan to offer $6 million aid to help S. Sudan fight famine

TOKYO, March 12, Kyodo

Japan will offer $6 million in aid to South Sudan to help the war-torn African country fight famine, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida indicated Sunday.

Kishida revealed the planned aid for South Sudan, where Japan will end its Self-Defense Forces' participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission at the end of May, when speaking to reporters in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan.

The Japanese government is expected to formally announce the aid in the coming days.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 6 Mar 2017Park "accomplice" in alleged bribery and abuse of power: prosecutors
  2. 6 Mar 2017Malaysian gov't bars national soccer team from flying to Pyongyang
  3. 7 Mar 2017Malaysia PM says N. Korea effectively holding citizens "hostage"
  4. 6 Mar 2017Deadline of N. Korean envoy quitting Malaysia down to wire
  5. 7 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia gov't to discuss Fri. closure of N. Korea Embassy: China Press

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete