15:39 12 March 2017
Japan to offer $6 million aid to help S. Sudan fight famine
TOKYO, March 12, Kyodo
Japan will offer $6 million in aid to South Sudan to help the war-torn African country fight famine, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida indicated Sunday.
Kishida revealed the planned aid for South Sudan, where Japan will end its Self-Defense Forces' participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission at the end of May, when speaking to reporters in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan.
The Japanese government is expected to formally announce the aid in the coming days.
