March 12, 2017 16:59

16:14 12 March 2017

Abe Cabinet's support rate down 6 points to 55.7%: Kyodo poll

TOKYO, March 12, Kyodo

The support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet fell 6.0 percentage points from the previous month to 55.7 percent in a Kyodo News poll released Sunday after the emergence of a scandal about a murky land deal involving a school operator with which the premier's wife had ties.

The nationwide telephone survey conducted over the weekend showed 86.5 percent of respondents said they see Moritomo Gakuen's purchase of a state-owned land in western Japan at a heavily reduced price as inappropriate, while 6.6 percent said they view it as appropriate.

The poll also indicated 74.6 percent of respondents back summoning the educational entity's key representative, Yasunori Kagoike, to a parliamentary session in a bid to get to the bottom of the controversial land deal.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

