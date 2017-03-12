Baseball: Israel stays hot, defeats Cuba in WBC 2nd-round opener

Tournament-debutant Israel maintained its early momentum to secure the Pool E second-round opener in the World Baseball Classic on Sunday, defeating Cuba 4-1 at Tokyo Dome where later in the evening Japan takes on the Netherlands.

Israel, comprised mostly of American-born players, recorded a surprising 3-0 record in its first round matches in Seoul, South Korea. On Sunday the team overcame a one-run deficit to claw its way back, Zach Borenstein plating a go-ahead run in the sixth off Cuban reliever Yoennis Yera.

Alfredo Despaigne handed Cuba the lead with his third home run of the tournament, the cleanup going deep off the first pitch of the second inning from veteran right-hander Jason Marquis, who has 124 wins to his name in a long big league career.