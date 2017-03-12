18:08 12 March 2017
SNAPSHOT: Families in tsunami-hit town then and now
MINAMISANRIKU, Japan, March 12, Kyodo
Kyodo News recently returned to speak to five families in Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, as the coastal town marked the sixth anniversary of the killer tsunami that struck the area.
All families have a sixth grader who will become a junior high school student in April.
Six years ago, the pupils had just entered elementary school and the families were reeling from the devastation of the March 11 disaster.
