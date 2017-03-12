Abe Cabinet's support rate down amid scandal over cut-price land deal

The support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet dropped 6.0 percentage points from the previous month to 55.7 percent in a Kyodo News poll released Sunday, reflecting widespread discontent with a scandal over the cut-price sale of public land to a school operator with ties to the premier's wife.

The nationwide telephone survey conducted over the weekend showed 86.5 percent of respondents said they see Moritomo Gakuen's purchase of a state-owned land in western Japan at a heavily reduced price as inappropriate, while 6.6 percent said they view it as appropriate.

The land is being used to build an elementary school, with funds for the school allegedly raised using Abe's name. Abe's wife, Akie, was to serve as the school's honorary principal but resigned after questions were raised about the controversial land deal.