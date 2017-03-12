S. Korea's impeached Park leaves presidential office for last time

South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun Hye on Sunday departed the Blue House presidential office for the last time and also issued a defiant apology.

In a statement read by her former spokesman after arriving at her home in southern Seoul, she apologized to the nation and vowed to clarify the truth behind the corruption allegations that led to her ouster, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"I would like to express my apology for failing to fulfill my duty to the end," Park said. "Although it may take time, I believe the truth will eventually be revealed."