Close

Kyodo News

March 13, 2017 0:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:30 12 March 2017

S. Korea's impeached Park leaves presidential office for last time

SEOUL, March 12, Kyodo

South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun Hye on Sunday departed the Blue House presidential office for the last time and also issued a defiant apology.

In a statement read by her former spokesman after arriving at her home in southern Seoul, she apologized to the nation and vowed to clarify the truth behind the corruption allegations that led to her ouster, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"I would like to express my apology for failing to fulfill my duty to the end," Park said. "Although it may take time, I believe the truth will eventually be revealed."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • S. Korea's impeached Park leaves presidential office for last time
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Mar 2017Malaysia PM says N. Korea effectively holding citizens "hostage"
  2. 7 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia gov't to discuss Fri. closure of N. Korea Embassy: China Press
  3. 9 Mar 2017U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea
  4. 7 Mar 2017Japan automakers join Indian bandwagon to promote hybrid, e-vehicles
  5. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete