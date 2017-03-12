Speed skating: Kodaira completes season undefeated over 500 meters

Japan's Nao Kodaira completed a stellar undefeated World Cup season on Sunday.

Kodaira finished in 37.24 seconds, 0.48 second better than the runner-up, Korlina Erbanova of Czech Republic. Japan's Erina Kamiya was third, 0.82 back of Kodaira, who won her previous World Cup crown two seasons ago.

"When I was focused on the task in front of me, I won," said Kodaira, who sat out two World Cup races. "I feel that I can achieve a completely different level this summer in practice."

Having wrapped up her second overall title on Saturday, Kodaira finished the World Cup women's 500 standings with 900 points from eight races as Japan swept the category. Maki Tsuji finished second overall with 585 points, while Kamiya (527) was third.

Including the World Cup, Kodaira has won 15 straight women's 500s this season in both domestic and international competition.

==Kyodo