Revised traffic law takes effect to bar elderly drivers with dementia

A revised road traffic law took effect Sunday requiring elderly people to pass tougher dementia tests when renewing their driver's license as Japan's quickly-aging society grapples with more frequent traffic accidents involving drivers of advanced age.

Under the new rule, drivers aged 75 or older are obliged to see a doctor if a mandatory cognitive function test they must sit every three years as part of the license renewal process indicates they may be suffering dementia.

The law revision is expected to increase the number of drivers who have to see a doctor for a dementia check from 4,027 in 2015 to around 50,000 a year, of which 15,000 are expected to see their driver license revoked or suspended, according to the National Police Agency.