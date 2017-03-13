Top Austrian diplomat seeks Japan involvement in nuke abolition talks

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz has expressed hope that Japan, the only country ever attacked with atomic bombs, will join negotiations later this month on a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons.

"Japan, as the world's sole atomic-bombed nation, has a moral voice and can give an invaluable opinion on the issue of nuclear disarmament," Kurz said in a written interview with Kyodo News ahead of the first round of negotiations beginning in New York on March 27.

"We would very much welcome the chance to hear Japan's views during the negotiations," said Kurz, whose country is among those leading the negotiations and urging Japan and North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states to take part.