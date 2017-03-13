Video Advisory (March 13) Luxury liner Queen Elizabeth arrives in Kobe

The following is the latest available news video.

Luxury liner Queen Elizabeth arrives in Kobe

-- Luxury liner Queen Elizabeth arrives to port in Kobe, western Japan, on March 13, 2017, the year the port marks the 150th anniversary of its opening. The 90,901-ton vessel, which is now on an around-the-world voyage, will depart on a seven-night cruise from Kobe through March 20, the first time the ship sails from and returns to Japan. The ship is then scheduled to move on to Shanghai.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16007/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo