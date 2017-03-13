15:29 13 March 2017
Video Advisory (March 13) Luxury liner Queen Elizabeth arrives in Kobe
TOKYO, March 13, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
Luxury liner Queen Elizabeth arrives in Kobe
-- Luxury liner Queen Elizabeth arrives to port in Kobe, western Japan, on March 13, 2017, the year the port marks the 150th anniversary of its opening. The 90,901-ton vessel, which is now on an around-the-world voyage, will depart on a seven-night cruise from Kobe through March 20, the first time the ship sails from and returns to Japan. The ship is then scheduled to move on to Shanghai.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16007/)
NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.
==Kyodo