Toshiba to push back release of earnings again: sources

Toshiba Corp. will once again push back the release of its financial results after missing the initial deadline a month ago to probe a potential auditing problem at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co., sources close to the matter said Monday.

The Japanese conglomerate has told its main creditors it is unable to finalize the numbers by the March 14 deadline, as it is now considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for Westinghouse, the sources said.

The struggling Japanese company last month delayed the Feb. 14 release of its results for the April to December period, citing the need to launch an investigation after a whistleblower alleged "inappropriate pressure" at Westinghouse, which is the main cause of huge losses troubling Toshiba.