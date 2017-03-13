H.K. chief Leung elected to China's political advisory body

Hong Kong's outgoing leader Leung Chun-ying was on Monday elected a vice chairman of China's top political advisory body, becoming the first chief executive to hold the two offices concurrently.

The majority of some 2,100 delegates of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference voted for Leung's endorsement in the closing ceremony of the group's annual session held in Beijing.

Leung was seen in video footage being greeted by President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang after the meeting.