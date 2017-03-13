Close

Kyodo News

March 13, 2017 23:51

21:40 13 March 2017

Japan, Saudi Arabia vow to explore special economic zones

TOKYO, March 13, Kyodo

Japan and Saudi Arabia agreed Monday to explore setting up special economic zones to invite more investment by Japanese companies into the Middle East country, as part of a plan to help both countries reach their economic growth goals through reforms.

The "Saudi-Japan Vision 2030" plan was announced after a summit in Tokyo between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia.

"I feel that this vision will further strengthen the strategic partnership between our countries," the king told Abe at the outset of their talks. He also said he considers Japan a "core partner" in the fight against terrorism.

