Kyodo News

March 13, 2017 23:51

22:04 13 March 2017

Malaysia, N. Korea in talks over Malaysians affected by exit ban

By Miya Tanaka and Siti Rahil
KUALA LUMPUR, March 13, Kyodo

Malaysia is holding talks with North Korea for the return of nine citizens stranded in North Korea amid a diplomatic spat linked to the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Monday.

"The negotiations with North Korea are now going on...the priority now should be on the safety of the nine Malaysians," he told reporters, referring to the citizens who are in North Korea under an exit ban imposed on them.

It was not immediately clear at what level the talks are being held and who is taking part from each side.

