Defense minister grilled over link to scandal-hit school operator

Cabinet ministers continued to be grilled Monday over the cut-price sale of public land to a school operator with ties to the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the opposition now also focusing on a suspected link to the defense minister.

Toshio Ogawa of the main opposition Democratic Party said in parliament that Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and her husband were named legal counsel for the school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, in a civil case court filing dated Oct. 11, 2005.

Ogawa also quoted the school operator head Yasunori Kagoike as saying he had met Inada a few years ago. The defense minister said she does not remember the meeting.