Close

Kyodo News

March 13, 2017 23:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:31 13 March 2017

Defense minister grilled over link to scandal-hit school operator

TOKYO, March 13, Kyodo

Cabinet ministers continued to be grilled Monday over the cut-price sale of public land to a school operator with ties to the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the opposition now also focusing on a suspected link to the defense minister.

Toshio Ogawa of the main opposition Democratic Party said in parliament that Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and her husband were named legal counsel for the school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, in a civil case court filing dated Oct. 11, 2005.

Ogawa also quoted the school operator head Yasunori Kagoike as saying he had met Inada a few years ago. The defense minister said she does not remember the meeting.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Defense minister grilled over link to scandal-hit school operator
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Mar 2017Malaysia PM says N. Korea effectively holding citizens "hostage"
  2. 7 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia gov't to discuss Fri. closure of N. Korea Embassy: China Press
  3. 9 Mar 2017U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea
  4. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  5. 7 Mar 2017Japan automakers join Indian bandwagon to promote hybrid, e-vehicles

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete