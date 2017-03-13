Baseball: Netherlands bounce back to hammer Israel in WBC

The Netherlands brushed aside Israel 12-2 in eight innings on Monday in their World Baseball Classic second-round Pool, making a quick recovery from an 11-inning opening-game defeat to Japan the night before.

A night after pushing the pool host all the way in an 8-6 loss at Tokyo Dome, the Dutch returned to the same venue and scored 10 runs by the fourth inning. New York Yankee Didi Gregorius had five RBIs as tournament's surprise package Israel suffered its first defeat after going 3-0 to win its first-round pool.

Monday's result suggests that the Netherlands' 4-2 loss to Israel in their Pool A finale -- after both teams had clinched their spots here -- should not be taken at face value.

Japan leads Pool E with a 1-0 record, with the Netherlands and Israel at 1-1. Cuba (0-1) lost to Israel on Sunday afternoon and will play Japan on Tuesday.

The Dutch got on the board in the second when Yurendell Decaster singled in two following a walk and hit batsman by Israel starter Corey Baker. The right-hander, tagged with the loss, left after giving up a single and a walk to open the third, and his relievers also failed to stem the tide.

Yakult Swallows slugger Wladimir Balentien plated two runs with a one-out single off Jeremy Bleich, while RBI doubles from designated hitter Gregorius and Shawn Zarraga made it 6-0.

The Netherlands reached double figures in runs the next inning, when Danny Brawa gave up four. Balentien's two-out single accounted for his third RBI before Gregorius slugged one well into the right-field stands to raise the specter of an early mercy rule finish.

Israel got a run back in the bottom of the inning through Nate Frieman's solo shot, but Dutch starter and former big league star Jair Jurrjens went six innings, earning the win after allowing a run on five hits, striking out five and walking none in a 74-pitch effort.

Blake Gailen singled in Israel's second in the seventh off reliever Juan Carlos Sulbaran, but Texas Ranger Jurickson Profar scored the 11th run for the Dutch on a Gregorius' sacrifice fly in the eighth after hitting a one-out double. Zarraga singled in a run off Troe Neiman to complete the scoring.

The mercy rule calls games when one team leads by 15-plus runs after five innings or 10-plus runs after seven. The game was called when Israel failed to score in the eighth when trailing by 10.

In first-round action, the United States advanced out of Pool C in Miami with an 8-0 win over Canada, while the defending champion Dominican Republic won the pool with a 3-0 record, beating qualifier Columbia 10-3 in 11 innings.

In Pool D, a trio of Nippon Professional Baseball stars powered host Mexico to an 11-9 win over Venezuela in Guadalajara. Pool winner Puerto Rico beat Italy 9-3 to leave Mexico, Italy and Venezuela with 1-2 records, but the pool host was eliminated by having allowed the most runs per defensive inning.

Nippon Ham Fighters right-hander Luis Mendoza earned the win after allowing two runs in four innings to the star-studded Venezuela order. Fighters third baseman and Pacific League home run champ Brandon Laird belted a three-run homer, while Yomiuri Giants infielder Luis Cruz drove in a run and scored one.

Italy and 2009 semifinalist Venezuela will play on Monday with the winner advancing to quarterfinal Pool F in San Diego along with Pool D winner Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the United States.

