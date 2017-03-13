Toshiba to delay earnings release again on troubled U.S. nuclear unit

Toshiba Corp. will once again push back the release of its financial results a month after missing the initial deadline due to it needing more time to look into a potential accounting problem at its U.S. nuclear unit, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The Japanese conglomerate has told its main creditors it is unable to finalize the numbers by the March 14 deadline as it is also studying Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co., the sources said.

The potential filing for Chapter 11 could increase already huge losses related to its U.S. nuclear business to more than 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion), according to the sources.