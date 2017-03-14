Close

Kyodo News

March 14, 2017 5:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

05:31 14 March 2017

Pence plans to visit Japan, 3 other Asia nations in April: reports

WASHINGTON, March 13, Kyodo

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Japan and three other Asia-Pacific countries in April as part of efforts to underscore Washington's continued engagement in the region, U.S. media reported Monday.

Quoting senior administration officials, CNN said Pence is expected to visit Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Australia next month. The Associated Press, citing a Pence aide, said the four-nation tour is scheduled for mid-April.

The envisaged tour, the first to the region since he took office on Jan. 20, "represents a chance for Pence to smooth over relations with U.S. allies who are adjusting to President Donald Trump's new leadership style," according to CNN.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Mar 2017U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea
  2. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  3. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  4. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT
  5. 10 Mar 2017N. Korea reports Park's ouster from office by court's ruling

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete