Pence plans to visit Japan, 3 other Asia nations in April: reports

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Japan and three other Asia-Pacific countries in April as part of efforts to underscore Washington's continued engagement in the region, U.S. media reported Monday.

Quoting senior administration officials, CNN said Pence is expected to visit Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Australia next month. The Associated Press, citing a Pence aide, said the four-nation tour is scheduled for mid-April.

The envisaged tour, the first to the region since he took office on Jan. 20, "represents a chance for Pence to smooth over relations with U.S. allies who are adjusting to President Donald Trump's new leadership style," according to CNN.