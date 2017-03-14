Trump eyes hosting China's Xi for Florida talks in April: reports

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Florida resort for summit talks in April, U.S. media reported Monday.

Citing U.S. officials familiar with the planning, the talks are tentatively scheduled from the afternoon of April 6 through April 7 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, the online news outlet Axios reported.

CNN ran a similar report, saying Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to finalize plans for the summit with Chinese officials as he visits Beijing on Saturday.