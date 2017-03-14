Close

Mitsubishi Heavy to pay damages for faulty U.S. nuclear plant parts

LOS ANGELES, March 13, Kyodo

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. will pay $125 million in damages for selling defective steam generators used at a U.S. nuclear plant, a utility involved said Monday.

Southern California Edison, one of the three owners of San Onofre nuclear plant in California, used the Japanese company's steam generators that malfunctioned and forced the plant to be decommissioned.

The damages payment was ordered by the International Chamber of Commerce's Court of Arbitration in Paris.

