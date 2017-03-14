09:40 14 March 2017
Mitsubishi Heavy to pay damages for faulty U.S. nuclear plant parts
LOS ANGELES, March 13, Kyodo
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. will pay $125 million in damages for selling defective steam generators used at a U.S. nuclear plant, a utility involved said Monday.
Southern California Edison, one of the three owners of San Onofre nuclear plant in California, used the Japanese company's steam generators that malfunctioned and forced the plant to be decommissioned.
The damages payment was ordered by the International Chamber of Commerce's Court of Arbitration in Paris.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.