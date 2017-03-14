Toshiba delays earnings release again on troubled U.S. nuclear unit

Toshiba Corp. once again pushed back the release of its financial results Tuesday, a month after missing the initial deadline due to the need for more time to look into an accounting problem at its U.S. nuclear unit.

The company said President Satoshi Tsunakawa will hold a press conference and explain the situation at its head office in Tokyo from 4 p.m.

"We deeply apologize for causing stakeholders and investors trouble," Toshiba said in a statement released Tuesday.