Kyodo News

March 14, 2017 12:56

11:52 14 March 2017

SNAPSHOT: Cross-border commuting between Myanmar, Thailand

MAE SAI, Thailand, March 14, Kyodo

A number of children living near the Thailand-Myanmar border commute between countries every morning to go to school.

Some students from Myanmar attend schools in Thailand to seek a better education, while some children of immigrants from Myanmar living in Thailand study in their mother country so they can learn Burmese, the official language there.

In Mae Sai, the northernmost Thai town, they pass through the border control by motorbike, bicycle or on foot.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

