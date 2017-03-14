SNAPSHOT: Cross-border commuting between Myanmar, Thailand

A number of children living near the Thailand-Myanmar border commute between countries every morning to go to school.

Some students from Myanmar attend schools in Thailand to seek a better education, while some children of immigrants from Myanmar living in Thailand study in their mother country so they can learn Burmese, the official language there.

In Mae Sai, the northernmost Thai town, they pass through the border control by motorbike, bicycle or on foot.

==Kyodo