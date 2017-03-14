Tennis: Nishioka hangs on for big 3rd round win at BNP Paribas Open

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka fought off a first-set loss and rallied to defeat Tomas Berdych 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 Monday to advance to the men's singles fourth round at the BNP Paris Open.

Nishioka, currently 70th in the world rankings, overcame a scorching 35 C desert heat at Indian Wells Tennis Garden to cap his victory over the former world No. 4 from the Czech Republic with a service ace that clocked 179 kilometers per hour.

The 21-year-old was no match for Berdych in the first set and had one foot out the door when he fell behind 5-2 in the second set. But he took advantage of attacking opportunities and forced a tiebreak, which he won 7-5 to gain control of the game.