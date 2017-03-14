Close

Kyodo News

March 14, 2017 12:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:45 14 March 2017

Tennis: Nishioka hangs on for big 3rd round win at BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, California, March 13, Kyodo

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka fought off a first-set loss and rallied to defeat Tomas Berdych 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 Monday to advance to the men's singles fourth round at the BNP Paris Open.

Nishioka, currently 70th in the world rankings, overcame a scorching 35 C desert heat at Indian Wells Tennis Garden to cap his victory over the former world No. 4 from the Czech Republic with a service ace that clocked 179 kilometers per hour.

The 21-year-old was no match for Berdych in the first set and had one foot out the door when he fell behind 5-2 in the second set. But he took advantage of attacking opportunities and forced a tiebreak, which he won 7-5 to gain control of the game.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Mar 2017U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea
  2. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  3. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  4. 10 Mar 2017N. Korea reports Park's ouster from office by court's ruling
  5. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete