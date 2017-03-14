12:45 14 March 2017
Tennis: Nishioka hangs on for big 3rd round win at BNP Paribas Open
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 13, Kyodo
Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka fought off a first-set loss and rallied to defeat Tomas Berdych 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 Monday to advance to the men's singles fourth round at the BNP Paris Open.
Nishioka, currently 70th in the world rankings, overcame a scorching 35 C desert heat at Indian Wells Tennis Garden to cap his victory over the former world No. 4 from the Czech Republic with a service ace that clocked 179 kilometers per hour.
The 21-year-old was no match for Berdych in the first set and had one foot out the door when he fell behind 5-2 in the second set. But he took advantage of attacking opportunities and forced a tiebreak, which he won 7-5 to gain control of the game.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.