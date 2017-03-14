S. Korea, Japan, U.S. begin missile warning exercise

South Korea, Japan and the United States began an exercise Tuesday aimed at improving their response to missile launches by North Korea, a South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman said.

The two-day missile warning exercise comes as tensions are running high in the region after South Korea and the United States began their annual joint military drills Monday following North Korea's latest test-firing of ballistic missiles.

Three Aegis-equipped destroyers participated in the computer-simulation exercise in which mock missiles from North Korea will be detected and traced.