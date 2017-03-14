13:15 14 March 2017
Speed skating: In-form Kodaira aiming high for Pyeongchang
NARITA, Japan, March 14, Kyodo
Japan's Nao Kodaira set her sights high for next year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as she made a triumphant homecoming on Tuesday after finishing the World Cup season undefeated in the 500 meters.
Kodaira won her final race at a World Cup event in Norway on Sunday and has claimed 15 straight women's 500s this season in both domestic and international competitions.
"If I can skate the way I can then I feel I can go even faster in Pyeongchang," Kodaira told reporters upon her arrival at Narita airport. "I want to aim even higher."
