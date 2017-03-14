Close

March 14, 2017 14:33

13:43 14 March 2017

TEPCO probes inside of Fukushima No. 1 reactor with robot

TOKYO, March 14, Kyodo

The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex on Tuesday began examining the inside of the No. 1 reactor with a self-propelled robot, in an attempt to ascertain the condition of melted fuel debris in order to extract it.

During the four-day survey, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. is hoping to view the debris through a camera embedded in the shape-shifting robot so as to decide how to extract the deposits of fuel presumed to have penetrated the reactor pressure vessel and melted through the containment vessel, which is supposed to hold the fuel.

If successful, it will be the first time images have been captured of the debris, most of which is believed to have accumulated in tainted water at the bottom of the containment vessel.

