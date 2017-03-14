Close

Kyodo News

March 14, 2017 14:33

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:21 14 March 2017

Malaysia embalms 1-month-deceased Kim Jong Nam

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14, Kyodo

Malaysian authorities have embalmed the body of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who was murdered in the country last month, to slow the decomposition process, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Tuesday.

"It's part of the preservation process. If the body is kept in the mortuary for too long, we worry decomposition will set in," he told reporters.

Kim Jong Nam's body has been kept at the mortuary of Kuala Lumpur Hospital since his death on Feb. 13 following a chemical attack at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
  • N. Korean leader's brother killed in Malaysia
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Mar 2017U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea
  2. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  3. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  4. 10 Mar 2017N. Korea reports Park's ouster from office by court's ruling
  5. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete