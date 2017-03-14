Japan, Saudi bourses to seek broad cooperation

Japan Exchange Group Inc. and the Saudi Stock Exchange agreed Tuesday to seek broad cooperation in areas such as cross-listing of shares and development of financial products.

The bourses signed a memorandum of understanding as King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia is visiting Japan with a huge delegation accompanying him. Cooperation between the exchanges will also include joint marketing and promotion as well as financial education, they said.

Khalid Abdullah Al Hussan, chief executive officer of the Saudi Stock Exchange, visited Japan Exchange, which has Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. in its group, to meet with CEO Akira Kiyota.