Toshiba delays earnings release again on troubled U.S. nuclear unit

Toshiba Corp. once again pushed back the release of its financial results Tuesday, a month after missing the initial deadline due to the need for more time to look into an accounting problem at its U.S. nuclear unit.

"We deeply apologize for causing stakeholders and investors trouble," the company said, adding that President Satoshi Tsunakawa will hold a press conference and explain the situation at its head office in Tokyo from 4 p.m.

Toshiba's application for another postponement was approved by the Kanto Local Finance Bureau, a unit of the Financial Services Agency, the same day, according to the company. The new deadline for filing its earnings results is April 11.