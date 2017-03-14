14:56 14 March 2017
Malaysia embalms 1-month-deceased Kim Jong Nam
KUALA LUMPUR, March 14, Kyodo
Malaysian authorities have embalmed the body of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who was murdered in the country last month, to slow the decomposition process, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Tuesday.
"It's part of the preservation process. If the body is kept in the mortuary for too long, we worry decomposition will set in," he told reporters.
Kim Jong Nam's body has been kept at the mortuary of Kuala Lumpur Hospital since his death on Feb. 13 following a chemical attack at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.