Malaysia embalms 1-month-deceased Kim Jong Nam

Malaysian authorities have embalmed the body of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who was murdered in the country last month, to slow the decomposition process, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Tuesday.

"It's part of the preservation process. If the body is kept in the mortuary for too long, we worry decomposition will set in," he told reporters.

Kim Jong Nam's body has been kept at the mortuary of Kuala Lumpur Hospital since his death on Feb. 13 following a chemical attack at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.