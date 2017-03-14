Taiwan's ex-president Ma indicted for probe leak

Prosecutors on Tuesday indicted former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou on charges of leaking secret information of an ongoing investigation case, making him the third president of Taiwan to be indicted after leaving office.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor of the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, Chang Chieh-chin, told a press conference that Ma was driven by political interests and went beyond what was allowed by law.

As a former law professor and justice minister, Chang said Ma, 66, should have had a better understanding of such fundamental values as individual privacy and freedom of communication.