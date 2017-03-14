Close

Kyodo News

March 14, 2017 19:18

17:55 14 March 2017

S. Korean prosecutors on Wed. to decide date for summoning Park

SEOUL, March 14, Kyodo

South Korean prosecutors said Tuesday they plan to summon ousted President Park Geun Hye for questioning over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal and will inform her on Wednesday when she should appear, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"(We) plan to decide tomorrow when former President Park will be called in for questioning and notify the date to (Park)," an official of a special prosecutors team investigating the scandal was quoted as telling reporters.

Park's removal from office last week over the scandal has left her open to potential criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

