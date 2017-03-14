Close

Kyodo News

March 14, 2017 19:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:28 14 March 2017

Sumo: Kisenosato stays perfect on yokozuna debut, Haru crashes again

OSAKA, March 14, Kyodo

Kisenosato overpowered plucky Takanoiwa to make it three wins out of three on his debut at grand champion at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday.

Hakuho and Kakuryu also emerged victorious in their bouts, but Harumafuji missed the chance to complete a clean sweep for yokozuna, crashing to a shock second loss at the hands of Chinese-born maegashira Sokokurai.

Kisenosato was made to work for his victory. He took a couple of thrusts to the neck early on in the day's penultimate bout at Edion Arena, but in the end had too much gumption for No. 2 maegashira Takanoiwa (0-3) and bumped him over the ridge.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Mar 2017U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea
  2. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  3. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  4. 10 Mar 2017N. Korea reports Park's ouster from office by court's ruling
  5. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete