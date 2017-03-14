Toshiba admits to eyeing Chapter 11 filing by U.S. nuclear unit

Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday that a filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by its loss-making U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. is an option, the first time it has admitted to considering such a move.

Toshiba, which revealed massive accounting irregularities in 2015, also said it will sell a majority of the shares in Westinghouse in fiscal 2017 to remove the subsidiary from the group's books and limit further losses, effectively pulling the Japanese technology conglomerate out of the overseas nuclear business.

With its financial woes deepening, Toshiba pushed back the release of its third-quarter results again Tuesday, a month after missing the initial deadline, due to the need for more time to look into accounting at Westinghouse. The new deadline was set as April 11.