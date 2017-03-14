Close

Kyodo News

March 14, 2017 22:23

21:44 14 March 2017

Japan, Saudi officials agree to speedily carry out joint projects

TOKYO, March 14, Kyodo

Economy ministers of Japan and Saudi Arabia agreed Tuesday to accelerate efforts to implement joint economic projects in the Middle Eastern country, including ones intended to improve business and investment environments.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko and Adel Fakeih, Saudi Arabia's minister of economy and planning, confirmed the efforts at their meeting in Tokyo one day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and visiting King Salman bin Abdulaziz agreed to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation in announcing what was billed the "Saudi-Japan Vision 2030."

"Many Japanese take Saudi Arabia's commitment to its reforms seriously. The relationship of the two countries has now progressed to a strategic partner," Seko said at his meeting with Fakeih, which involved around 70 officials from both sides.

  • Trade ministers of Japan, Saudi Arabia hold talks in Tokyo
