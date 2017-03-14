TEPCO suspends robot probe inside Fukushima No. 1 reactor

The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex said Tuesday it had suspended its self-propelled robot probe inside the No. 1 reactor after a camera malfunction.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. is checking on the cause of the problem and hoping to resume Thursday its latest attempt to ascertain the condition of melted fuel debris inside one of three reactors at the complex that suffered meltdowns in the 2011 nuclear crisis.

In February, TEPCO inspected the severely damaged and highly radioactive No. 2 reactor with a scorpion-shaped robot but failed to directly confirm debris from melted nuclear fuel.