Baseball: Japan struggles to beat Cuba for 2nd win in WBC 2nd round

Tetsuto Yamada struck two home runs Tuesday to help Japan beat Cuba 8-5 and improve to 2-0 in the World Baseball Classic's second round.

The host team, which now has five straight wins including three from the first-round Pool B, leads the four-team Pool E, where the Netherlands and Israel, both idle Tuesday, have 1-1 records and Cuba has two losses.

With the game tied 5-5 in the eighth inning at Tokyo Dome, pinch hitter Seiichi Uchikawa's sacrifice fly scored Nobuhiro Matsuda to put Japan ahead in front of 32,717 spectators. Yamada, of the Yakult Swallows, followed with a two-run homer to left to ice the game.

Japan, winner of the first two WBCs and a semifinalist in 2013, scored first, with designated hitter Yamada, back in the leadoff spot for the first time in three games, delivering Cuban starter Bladimir Banos' fourth pitch into the left-field stands.

Cuba retaliated in the second, cleanup hitter Alfredo Despaigne of the SoftBank Hawks getting aboard on an infield single and Yurisbel Gracial striking a two-run homer to left off Tomoyuki Sugano to make it 2-1.

But after that, whenever Cuba got on the scoreboard, Japan would eventually catch the team it defeated 11-6 in their first-round Pool B opener on March 7 here.

With the visitors leading 2-1 in the third, Japan cleanup hitter Yoshitomo Tsutsugo singled home Yamada, who had led off with a double.

In the top of the fourth, Victor Mesa's two-run single to left made it 4-2.

But in the bottom of the fifth, Seiji Kobayashi scored from third on a Norichika Aoki groundout, while Tsutsugo, of the DeNA BayStars, drove Yamada home to draw even at 4-4.

In the top of the sixth, Gracial doubled to right, advanced to third on a fly and scored on a Yosvani Alarcon RBI single as Cuba reclaimed the lead.

Japan, however, again got even, this time in the bottom of the frame. Nobuhiro Matsuda reached on an uncaught swinging third strike from Cuba's first reliever, Yoennis Yera. Shogo Akiyama walked and Seiji Kobayashi singled in Matsuda off new reliever Miguel Lahera.

Yomiuri Giants ace Sugano, who has one win in the WBC's first round on Wednesday last week over Australia, yielded four runs, all earned, on seven hits and no walks, while striking out six in his 74-pitch outing.

Banos allowed four runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

In the last game of first-round play, Venezuela rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth in Jalisco, Mexico, to squeak out a 4-3 playoff win over Italy on Monday and earn the runner-up position in Pool D, advancing to second-round Pool F.

Pool D winner Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the Pool C leader and 2013 tournament champion, will open Pool F in San Diego, California, on Tuesday. The United States, which finished second in Pool C, also made it to the second-round group.

The top two finishers in pools E and F go through to the final round in Los Angeles from March 20-22.

