Baseball: Otani homers, flashes speed in spring 1st-team debut

Slugging Nippon Ham Fighters ace Shohei Otani homered, doubled and ran the bases well on Tuesday in his first preseason game with the top team this spring.

Otani, who is coming back from an ankle injury that kept him out of the World Baseball Classic, has been used exclusively as a batter this spring. He had an impressive weekend with the Fighters' farm team that included a home run in his spring debut.

Playing against the Central League's DeNA BayStars at Sapporo Dome, Otani struck out in his first at-bat as the Fighters designated hitter, doubled and scored in his second and wrapped up his evening by driving a fat 3-2 fastball well back into the distant stands in right-center field.

"I saw the ball really well," said Otani, whose contributions with the bat and ball last year earned him the Pacific League's Most Valuable Player Award. "It was a good at-bat."

The principle measure of whether Otani is ready for duty this spring has been whether or not he can run flat out. He tested his wheels in the fourth inning, when he doubled and then scored from third on when a ball was fumbled at second base.

"I'm not quite worry free," Otani said. "To a certain degree, I have to tough it out to get where I can go."

==Kyodo